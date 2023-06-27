Vera French to open new center in Bettendorf

Vera French is opening another mental health community center in Bettendorf.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Vera French Community Mental Health Center has announced they are adding another full-service outpatient mental health clinic in the Quad Cities.

According to a media release Vera French bought and renovated the first three floors of the tower at 852 Middle Road. They say the goal of establishing another center like this is to meet the growing mental health needs of the Quad Cities.

Vera French has served as an independent community health center for a five county region over the last 74 years.

“It is central to our mission to advance mental health for all and to collaborate with our community partners,” said CEO Dr. Richard Whitaker, Jr. PhD. “Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf will allow us to help more people improve their mental health – which in our experience is the foundation of healthy living.”

The organization plans to maintain their current location on W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport, while expanding vital mental health and substance use treatment services to the other location as well.

“The demand for the services Vera French provides has never been higher,” said Vera French Chief Operating Officer Denise Beenk. “We need more space for outpatient clinical and case management services, plus we are adding a program to treat substance use using a holistic approach.”

Construction is in progress and Vera French anticipates seeing patients and clients at its new location in late 2023. Additional details of Vera French’s services at the new location will be shared later this year, officials said.

