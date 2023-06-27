Wake Brewing and Darkside Food Truck

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -Wake Brewing and Darkside Food Truck visit PSL to highlight their business and collaborative endeavors.

Guests include business representatives Debbie Davis and Zoie Pena. Watch the interview to learn more about when Darkside is open for business at the brewery.

Wake Brewing is craft brewery with a full bar and patio and is located at 2529 5th Avenue, Rock Island. For more information, visit www.wakebrewing.com or call 309-558-0878.

Darkside Food Truck serves taco-fusion entrees and it is their second season.

Floyd’s Burgers is a food truck that serves in various spots throughout the QCA, too. See more at the website at http://qcafloyds.com/

