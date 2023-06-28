American Red Cross: Fireworks and Fourth of July Safety
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - American Red Cross Communications Manager, Brian Williamsen, visits with Morgan to discuss fireworks and Fourth of July safety tips ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
According to the American Red Cross, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by doing the following:
- Never giving fireworks to small children
- Never throwing or pointing a firework
- Always following instructions on the packaging
- Keeping a supply of water close by
- Having the person lighting the fireworks of wear eye protection
- Lighting only one firework at a time and never attempting to light a “dud”
- Storing fireworks properly
Additionally, Williamsen shares several grilling safety tips including:
- Keeping the grill out in the open
- Not adding starter fluid when coals have already been ignited
- Always supervising a grill when in use
- Making sure everyone, including pets stays away from the grill
- Using grilling tools
- Washing your hands before preparing food
- Not leaving food out in the hot sun
