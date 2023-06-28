American Red Cross: Fireworks and Fourth of July Safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - American Red Cross Communications Manager, Brian Williamsen, visits with Morgan to discuss fireworks and Fourth of July safety tips ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

According to the American Red Cross, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by doing the following:

Never giving fireworks to small children

Never throwing or pointing a firework

Always following instructions on the packaging

Keeping a supply of water close by

Having the person lighting the fireworks of wear eye protection

Lighting only one firework at a time and never attempting to light a “dud”

Storing fireworks properly

Additionally, Williamsen shares several grilling safety tips including:

Keeping the grill out in the open

Not adding starter fluid when coals have already been ignited

Always supervising a grill when in use

Making sure everyone, including pets stays away from the grill

Using grilling tools

Washing your hands before preparing food

Not leaving food out in the hot sun

American Red Cross information:

Website: RedCross.org/WaterSafety

Website: RedCross.org/Fire

Phone: 800-Red-Cross

