'Around the World' virtual cooking, crafting camp begins July 17

Hy-Vee is offering the 4-day camp at a savings of $10 off for registrations by July 1
'Around the World' virtual cooking camp starts July 17
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Around the World!” is a virtual cooking and crafts camp with Hy-Vee dietitians.

Katie Schaeffer, Hy-Vee dietitian, highlights this great opportunity for families to make a recipe and a craft a different continent in the world on each of the 4 days of camp from the comfort from your very own kitchen.

During the segment, Katie simulates one day of what the camp will offer including assembling a recipe for Thai Chicken Lettuce Rolls with the recipe link here.

The camp plan features Beef Empanadas and Zamponas (South America) on Day 1, Thai Chicken Lettucr Rolls and Paper Plate hand fan (Asia) on Day 2, Homemade Pasta and The Queen’s Guard Doll (Europe) on Day 3, and Anzac Biscuits and Koala Craft (Australia) on Day 4.

“Around the World” is being offered July 17 – 20 at 2:00 p.m. each day. These classes will be recorded if you cannot attend live. All those who register will receive the recordings of these classes after July 20th.

Cost is $20 per family. Once registered you will receive the grocery list to complete the classes. Early bird registration code AROUNDTHEWORLD10 gets $10 off until July 1.

To register visit HERE.

