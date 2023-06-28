Davenport School Board approves demolition of 2 elementary schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the school board’s agenda, including the decision to demolish two elementary schools within the district.

On the school board’s agenda the school board voted and approved the decision to demolish two elementary schools, Washington and Monroe, which closed at the end of the school year, according to school board officials.

Within that proposal on the school board’s agenda, included plans to use the area as greenspace with Bray Architects as designers for the project.

According to the preliminary budget, more than $2 million in SAVE Funds will be used for demolition.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.