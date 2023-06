DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A train was derailed near Nahant Marsh Wednesday afternoon.

A TV6 viewer submitted a photo showing a train derailed near Nahant Marash.

TV6 has a crew on-scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

