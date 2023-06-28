The dry weather comes to an end, strong storm chances increase

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -Showers and even a few thunderstorms are moving through the TV6 viewing area this morning. These storms are giving us some much-needed rainfall but will also allow us to increase our humidity. The chances of showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase as we head into the afternoon. We are monitoring the potential for some isolated strong to perhaps a severe storm or two this afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat will increase tomorrow, as the Storm Prediction Center has most of the TV6 viewing area in a “level 2″ risk for severe weather. Large to very large hail and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. This threat is still somewhat conditional and looks to be more isolated than widespread. Aside from the severe weather chances, temperatures will soar into the 90′s along with high humidity, This will allow heat index values to reach 100º.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continue, but temperatures will be a bit cooler through the weekend, until we look to get back into the 90′s by next week.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain 50%. High: 86º. Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong. Chance of rain 40%. Low: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT DAY Isolated strong to severe storms possible. High: 94º.

