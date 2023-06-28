The dry weather comes to an end, strong storm chances increase

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Thursday afternoon
Strong storms possible today and again tomorrow, with highs reaching the 90's by Thursday
By Cyle Dickens and Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -Showers and even a few thunderstorms are moving through the TV6 viewing area this morning. These storms are giving us some much-needed rainfall but will also allow us to increase our humidity. The chances of showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase as we head into the afternoon. We are monitoring the potential for some isolated strong to perhaps a severe storm or two this afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat will increase tomorrow, as the Storm Prediction Center has most of the TV6 viewing area in a “level 2″ risk for severe weather. Large to very large hail and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. This threat is still somewhat conditional and looks to be more isolated than widespread. Aside from the severe weather chances, temperatures will soar into the 90′s along with high humidity, This will allow heat index values to reach 100º.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continue, but temperatures will be a bit cooler through the weekend, until we look to get back into the 90′s by next week.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain 50%. High: 86º. Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong. Chance of rain 40%. Low: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT DAY Isolated strong to severe storms possible. High: 94º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Courtesy: IDOT
Head-on crash kills semi driver on I-80 in Bureau County

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
The dry weather comes to an end, strong storm chances increase
Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into...
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued TV6
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A thick smoky haze continues through Wednesday
Severe weather chances on the increase. Heat and humidity builds.