Durbin visits Genesis Medical Center, addresses health care workforce shortages in rural Illinois

Durbin visits Genesis Medical Center, addresses health care workforce shortages in rural Illinois.
By Randy Biery, Sunny Wolfe, Haley Marzorati and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visited Genesis Medical Center in rural, Illinois, Aledo, to hold a news conference with Illinois health care leaders highlighting his “Roadmap to Grow Illinois’ Rural Health Workforce.”

Durbin says his partnership is with hospitals, community health centers, medical and nursing schools, community colleges, dentists, physicians, and nurses to organize efforts and provide new funding to address both health care workforce shortages and staffing cries in rural Illinois.

“It’s a fundamental piece of quality of life, healthcare, and to be brutally honest about it, we’ve taken quite of a beating because of the pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Durbin. “We’ve got to come back and rally and have the kind of resources available so that these communities don’t loose good hospitals.”

Durbin says the state needs to see a bipartisan response to ensure the success of health care in rural areas.

Additionally, Durbin says he is working on legislation to increase federal Medicare funding for residency slots to train more doctors at institutions like Southern Illinois University.

Durbin’s full Roadmap report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

American Red Cross Communications Manager, Brian Williamsen, visits with Morgan to discuss...
American Red Cross: Fireworks and Fourth of July Safety
Washington Elementary, Davenport Schools
Davenport School Board approves demolition of 2 elementary schools
Whiteside County has lifted its burn ban.
Whiteside County lifts burn ban
Demolition pile of collapsed building in Davenport
Davenport set to spend millions in collapsed building costs