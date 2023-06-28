Durbin visits Genesis Medical Center, addresses health care workforce shortages in rural Illinois.

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visited Genesis Medical Center in rural, Illinois, Aledo, to hold a news conference with Illinois health care leaders highlighting his “Roadmap to Grow Illinois’ Rural Health Workforce.”

Durbin says his partnership is with hospitals, community health centers, medical and nursing schools, community colleges, dentists, physicians, and nurses to organize efforts and provide new funding to address both health care workforce shortages and staffing cries in rural Illinois.

“It’s a fundamental piece of quality of life, healthcare, and to be brutally honest about it, we’ve taken quite of a beating because of the pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Durbin. “We’ve got to come back and rally and have the kind of resources available so that these communities don’t loose good hospitals.”

Durbin says the state needs to see a bipartisan response to ensure the success of health care in rural areas.

Additionally, Durbin says he is working on legislation to increase federal Medicare funding for residency slots to train more doctors at institutions like Southern Illinois University.

Durbin’s full Roadmap report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.