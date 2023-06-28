Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday at approximately 2:11 p.m. a road block was reported off I-80 near West Branch, Iowa City by the Iowa Department of Transportation with large clouds of gray smoke visible.

I-80 fiery crash, Wednesday afternoon (IDOT)

According to the IDOT Google has reported a 11 minute delay Eastbound, and a seven minute delay Westbound. Between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30, West Branch. The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation, IDOT said.

Detour, West Branch, I-80 Westbound (IDOT)

The IDOT says that I-80 eastbound, left lane is blocked at approximately 2:15 p.m. with Google reporting a 12 minute delay, Eastbound, and a five minute delay Westbound. Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 259: County Road X40, West Branch. The left lane is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation.

West Branch detour in place, Wednesday, June 28, crash. (IDOT)

Earlier this morning there was a multiple vehicle crash that blocked traffic in that area, but the highway reopened mid-morning.

Crash I-80 Wednesday afternoon (TV6 Viewer Kevin Jack)

