FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Thursday night for strong to severe thunderstorm potential. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the TV6 viewing area outlined in a “level 2″ risk for severe storms on Thursday.

A "level 2" risk is in place for most of the TV6 viewing area on Thursday. (KWQC)

After showers and storms move through Thursday morning, temperatures will quickly soar into the 90′s, along with increased humidity. This will help set the stage for explosive thunderstorm development in the afternoon hours on Thursday. Any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce large, to even very large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds. Hail larger than 2″ in diameter is possible with the strongest storms. Right now, it appears the threat will be more widely scattered than widespread. Storms will eventually converge into a larger complex of storms as it moves further east into the evening hours. Exact timing will need to be fine-tuned over the next 12 hours, as there remains some disagreement in timing and coverage.

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area-weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

