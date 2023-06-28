Galesburg Outdoor Recreation Facilities closed Wednesday due to poor air quality

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Galesburg’s outdoor aquatic facilities will be closed Wednesday due to poor air conditions.

The closure includes Lakeside Splashzone Water Park and Lake Storey Beach, including swimming, group aquatic fitness, and boat rentals.

The air quality alert issued for central Illinois by the National Weather Service indicates that sensitive individuals should avoid long or intense outdoor activity, and all individuals should reduce long or intense outdoor activities.

The City of Galesburg outdoor aquatic facilities are anticipated to resume the regular schedule on Thursday.

