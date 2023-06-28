Iowa secretary of agriculture visits Bettendorf

As part of a 99 county tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop in Bettendorf.
By Kyle Bales and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - As part of a 99 county tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop in Bettendorf.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig spoke at the ag conference hosted at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, to discuss pressing topics like international trade disputes, the drought and uncertainties in the market place for farmers.

“Really it’s weather and markets, typically are the first two things you’re thinking about and then these other pieces,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig said. “What I like to do is tie that back to why it’s so important that we’re working on implementing conservation practices that help us through tough weather times. Or help us deal with tough weather conditions. That’s why crop insurance and a farm bill are so important when you’re dealing with a market disruption, and that’s why trade agreements and a strong biofuels policy matter so much because in times like these, those are the things that can help get us through.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig added that it’s also important for the state of Iowa to encourage and incentivize young people, and anyone else seeking to own farm land to do business, here in Iowa, to help the state remain a leader in the agriculture industry.

