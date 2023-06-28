Joey’s Famous Dog Treats

Joey's Famous Dog Treats
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Handcrafted by a 15-year-old entrepreneur in Bettendorf, Joey’s Famous Dog Treats are 5-ingredient treats that are adored by dogs everywhere, including his own cocker spaniel named Stanley.

Joseph Evans, founder of Joey’s Famous Dog Treats, tells his story which began in 2018 when he noticed commercial treats bothered the family dog’s stomach. That’s when he decided to make simple, wholesome ingredients (that you can pronounce) to create better canine treats.

Visit the website to explore the full array of treats now available at https://joeysfamousdogtreats.com/ or call 563-265-5232. The email address is joeysfamousdogtreats@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Courtesy: IDOT
Head-on crash kills semi driver on I-80 in Bureau County

Latest News

Village officials say all residents and businesses are asked to conserve water at this time,...
Village of Rapids City water main break, residents asked to conserve water
Joey's Famous Dog Treats, Bettendorf, IA
Joey's Famous Dog Treats
Peace Love Bloom Festival at store location set for June 30 from 4-7 p.m.
‘Peace Love Bloom’ Festival set for June 30
Peace Love Bloom Festival at store location set for June 30 from 4-7 p.m.
'Peace Love Bloom' Festival to be held Friday