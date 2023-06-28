BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Handcrafted by a 15-year-old entrepreneur in Bettendorf, Joey’s Famous Dog Treats are 5-ingredient treats that are adored by dogs everywhere, including his own cocker spaniel named Stanley.

Joseph Evans, founder of Joey’s Famous Dog Treats, tells his story which began in 2018 when he noticed commercial treats bothered the family dog’s stomach. That’s when he decided to make simple, wholesome ingredients (that you can pronounce) to create better canine treats.

Visit the website to explore the full array of treats now available at https://joeysfamousdogtreats.com/ or call 563-265-5232. The email address is joeysfamousdogtreats@gmail.com

