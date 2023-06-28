Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 'Celebration' tour due to 'serious bacterial infection' and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

The statement went on to say that the superstar’s health is improving and she is expected to make a full recovery, but that she remains under medical supervision.

Madonna’s Celebration tour was announced in January and was originally scheduled to run from July to December. Oseary said a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows would be announced at a later date.

