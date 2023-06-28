Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house

Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds. (Source: WTHR)
By Jennie Runevitch, WTHR
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Living through one tornado would be scary enough, but an Indiana man has survived five.

John Keith’s house suffered damage in last weekend’s storm, but luckily he can share another survival story.

“Something told me to get out of the chair and get to cover,” Keith said. “That’s what we did.”

As a Navy veteran, Keith said he is used to taking orders and thanks those for helping get the word out.

“I heard the whole house explode and didn’t realize until we walked out of the bedroom closet what had happened,” he said.

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in parts of Indiana last Sunday.

And storm danger isn’t new to the Keith family.

“In 1974 I lost two good friends. Luckily, we didn’t get hit by the funnel like they did,” he said.

Keith credits his instinct and those helping warn the public of tornados in the area as this became the fifth tornado he lived through.

“You always think it’s not going to be you,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says
Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds.
Man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds
GOP presidential frontrunners speak in New Hampshire
Whiteside County has lifted its burn ban.
Whiteside County lifts burn ban