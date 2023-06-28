Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Living through one tornado would be scary enough, but an Indiana man has survived five.

John Keith’s house suffered damage in last weekend’s storm, but luckily he can share another survival story.

“Something told me to get out of the chair and get to cover,” Keith said. “That’s what we did.”

As a Navy veteran, Keith said he is used to taking orders and thanks those for helping get the word out.

“I heard the whole house explode and didn’t realize until we walked out of the bedroom closet what had happened,” he said.

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in parts of Indiana last Sunday.

And storm danger isn’t new to the Keith family.

“In 1974 I lost two good friends. Luckily, we didn’t get hit by the funnel like they did,” he said.

Keith credits his instinct and those helping warn the public of tornados in the area as this became the fifth tornado he lived through.

“You always think it’s not going to be you,” he said.

