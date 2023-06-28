Nally’s Kitchen to re-open Rockingham location

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In survey after survey, when you ask Americans their favorite type of cuisine, the top choice is often Mexican. Nally’s Kitchen creates and serves authentic, homemade-style Mexican dishes at two Quad Cities’ locations.

Nassr Muhammad, owner of the restaurants, discusses the eateries while demonstrating some of the new menu items.

Nally’s plans to reopen the remodeled Rockingham location on July 1. The two Davenport restaurants are closed two days each week (Sunday and Monday) to allow employees to rest.

They happily accommodate takeout, delivery, or dine-in customers. Catering for special occasions and events can be booked.

For more information, visit Nally’s Kitchen online at https://nallyskitchen.com/. The locations and phone numbers are 2843 East 53rd Street (563-232-1566) or 1622 Rockingham Road (563-322-0181).

