‘Peace Love Bloom’ Festival set for June 30

Isabel Bloom is hosting the fest as a “thank you” to the Quad Cities during their 60th year
'Peace Love Bloom' Festival to be held Friday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Isabel Bloom is hosting the free ‘Peace Love Bloom’ Festival as a special thank you to the community on Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the retail location and tour center at 736 Federal Street, Davenport.

Donna Young talks about this 60th anniversary year for the sculpture business and the decision to hold this “groovy” festival and how interested families can attend. She also shows off new sculptures and other types of merchandise.

Festivities will include:

  • Live music by singer/songwriter, Lewis Knudsen, performing popular songs from the 60′s
  • Free crafts and activities for kids
  • Bragg BBQ food truck will be onsite offering a wide selection of menu items for purchase
  • Door prizes
  • “Large Hugging Children” sculpture in a special patriotic finish will be awarded as the grand prize
  • NEW 2023 Bus Ornament will be available at a special price of $13 during the festival (store will be open late)

Guests are invited to dress in their favorite tie-dye and 60′s apparel, as well as bring their own lawn chairs and coolers filled with beverages. See detailed info about the fest here.

For more information, visit Isabel Bloom (website) or call 563-324-5135 or 800-273-5436.

