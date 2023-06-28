Pine Creek Grist Mill

Pine Creek Grist Mill
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Pine Creek Grist Mill is located in Wildcat Den State Park, 1893 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine. It is a restored 1848 grist mill with machinery and millstones that features demonstrations on weekends.

Tom Hanifan, President of The Friends of Pine Creek, discusses other on-site attractions which include an 1880s one-room school and 1870s steel bridge. A pioneer cemetery and restored 1850s log cabin is located nearby.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979

2023 Mill Hours as listed at the website: Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun. 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at http://www.pinecreekgristmill.com/

