Police identify pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash

Fort Madison, Iowa (KWQC) - Police identified the woman killed after a pedestrian crash in Fort Madison Monday night.

The Fort Madison Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 3400 block of Avenue L, according to a media release.

Police arrived and found a 64-year-old woman, identified as Shirley V. Roadhouse, who was hit by a pick-up truck while crossing the highway mid-block.

According to police, the Fort Madison Fire Department and Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and took Roadhouse to an area hospital, where hours later she died from her injuries.

Officers have confirmed Roadhouse was on foot near the centerline of the four-lane when hit by a pickup. The driver of the pickup was identified as 56-year-old Robert Lynn Vaughn of Fort Madison, police said. Vaugh stopped immediately at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

According to police, it was confirmed with witnesses and security video, Roadhouse was crossing mid-block in the darkened area when the pickup hit her. No evidence of impairment or traffic violations by the driver was found.

The investigation continues and advance case reports have been forwarded to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

