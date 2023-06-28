Quad City Animal Welfare Center undergoing renovations, waiving dog adoption fees

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center announced its dog kennel area will undergo renovations for critical repairs starting July 10.

Adoption fees for adult dogs will also be waived starting June 28 and ending July 5 in hopes of helping dogs find their forever homes. The QCAWC says on July 6 the dog kennel area in the education center will close for the day.

According to the press release from QCAWC, starting July appointment-based adoptions will begin. Details on this can be found by visiting the QCAWC Facebook page or website.

The executive director of QCAWC Patti McRae said their team understands the inconvenience this may cause and is working closely to streamline this process, and thanks the public for continued support.

McRae also says the intake of dogs during this time is dependent on space availability and will be up to a manager. Arrangements are being made for volunteers to continue the dog walking and enrichment activities, and these plans will be communicated at a later date.

