Rock Island High School Yearbook Recognized

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island High School’s 2021 yearbook was recognized as one of the best in the country.

The Rock Island High School Watchtower 2021-2022 yearbook was nationally recognized as one of the top yearbooks in the Design-Innovations Category of this year’s portfolio from Herrf Jones, according to a media release. Rocky’s yearbook was selected for Herrf Jones’s “best-of” national publication portfolio out of thousands. This award showcases best-in-class yearbook work from students across North America.

The yearbooks were judged by an outside independent company consisting of publication industry experts on design and storytelling elements – from themes to covers to features, the release said.

Rock Island High School teacher and Yearbook Advisor, Sarah Miers says being selected for the Herff Jones Portfolio is a huge milestone for the program.

“Much like other groups, we were rebuilding after COVID. That idea is what inspired our theme of REdefine. As a student body, they understood that the pandemic affected them, but they were working to redefine their stories to be more than just students impacted by COVID. Each section of the yearbook carried the “re” theme in its title and introduction,” said Miers. “This is the third time in four years that we’ve earned recognition in Herff Jones’ Portfolio Anthology. I’m very proud of the students who worked on the book, and their continual efforts to creatively showcase all of the positive stories about our school.”

This is the third time in the last four years that Rocky’s yearbook has been recognized.

