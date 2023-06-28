Rock Island- Milan School District names new interim superintendent

By KWQC Staff
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District has named a new interim superintendent. Alan Boucher, who recently retired as Sherrard School District Superintendent, will be taking over. He replaces retired Moline-Coal Valley School Superintendent, Cal Lee. Lee was named Interim Superintendent after the Rock Island-Milan School District Board of Education voted to part ways with Superintendent Reginald Lawrence in April.

Boucher is currently working as Principal at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley. Before that, he was Sherrard School District Superintendent from 2015 to 2022 and Superintendent of the Mercer County School District from 2006-2015.

Mr. Boucher will start in July and serve through the first semester of the 2023-24 school year. An interim superintendent for the second semester will be chosen at a later date.

