Section of Village of Rapids City under boil order

The Village of Rapids City has a water main break.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Rapids City has a water main break.

A boil order is still in effect until further notice for those on 7th Avenue A, 7th Avenue, and 17th Street between 7th Avenue A and Route 84.

According to a statement from the Rapids City Village Office, the Village of Rapids City Public Water District had identified a water main break on June 28. The repairs have been made as of Thursday morning.

