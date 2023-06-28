Traffic delay on I-80 between West Branch, Iowa City

The right lane on westbound I-80 is blocked due to a multi vehicle crash between exit 249; Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 and IA 1, which is 2 miles east of Iowa City).(Iowa 511)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is delayed after a crash on westbound I-80 between West Branch and Iowa City, according to Iowa 511.

The right lane was blocked after a multi-vehicle crash but as of about 10 a.m. I-80 was reopened, Iowa 511 says. Between Exit 249; Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 and IA 1, which is two miles east of Iowa City.

A delay of over 30 minutes is being reported by Iowa 511 as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

