Traffic delay on I-80 between West Branch, Iowa City

Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is delayed after a crash on westbound I-80 between West Branch and Iowa City, according to Iowa 511.

The right lane was blocked after a multi-vehicle crash but as of about 10 a.m. I-80 was reopened, Iowa 511 says. Between Exit 249; Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 and IA 1, which is two miles east of Iowa City.

A delay of over 30 minutes is being reported by Iowa 511 as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

