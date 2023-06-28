TV6 Investigates: A grim milestone - one month after building collapse

By Matt Christensen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been one month since the downtown Davenport building collapse. Lawsuits are mounting and investigations are just beginning.

Years might remain before justice is found.

So far, five civil cases have been filed by survivors naming the building owner and the city of Davenport, among others.

Independent legal experts who spoke to TV6 Investigates today said the building owner and the city will probably get sued more as survivors find lawyers.

Then comes the discovery process – a time for each side to collect evidence.

Lawyers will battle over what gets allowed into court. And, finally, it’ll head to a judge or jury.

It’s that discovery process that’s beginning to play out now. And it’s likely to yield new details about how and why the building collapsed.

When they emerge depends on the speed of investigations just now getting underway.

Experts also said criminal prosecutors could be watching as evidence is collected in the civil cases. those could show enough evidence for prosecutors to bring charges later.

