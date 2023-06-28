Village of Rapids City reports water main break

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Rapids City has a water main break.

According to a statement from the Rapids City Village Office, the Village of Rapids City Public Water District has identified a water main break. Officials say at this time the public works department is diligently trying to isolate the break. However, the water level is getting low in the water tower and the pumps are having difficulty trying to maintain the level in the tower, officials said.

Village officials say all residents and businesses are asked to conserve water at this time until further notice.

