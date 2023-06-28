Village of Rapids City water main break, residents asked to conserve water

Village officials say all residents and businesses are asked to conserve water at this time,...
Village officials say all residents and businesses are asked to conserve water at this time, until further notice.(City of Marshall)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Rapids City has a water main break.

According to a statement from the Rapids City Village Office, the Village of Rapids City Public Water District has identified a water main break. Officials say at this time the public works department is diligently trying to isolate the break. However, the water level is getting low in the water tower and the pumps are having difficulty trying to maintain the level in the tower, officials said.

Village officials say all residents and businesses are asked to conserve water at this time until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Courtesy: IDOT
Head-on crash kills semi driver on I-80 in Bureau County

Latest News

Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derailment near Nahant Marsh Tuesday
Breaking- Train Derail, Nahant Marsh
Nahant Marsh Train Derail
Former Mercer County, Sherrard School Superintendent
Rock Island- Milan School District names new interim superintendent