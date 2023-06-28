WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Way back in 1869 in a small town in Iowa, The Wilton Candy Kitchen was born. It’s so iconic, the owners even have a candy kitchen museum!

Lynn and Brenda Ochiltree keep the sweet history alive at 310 Cedar Street, Wilton, Iowa.

The guests discuss the business, its remodeling update, and the eatery’s very popular classic menu offerings (and so much more). The business hours are Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also Airbnb rental space within the property.

