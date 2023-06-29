Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium unveils big beautiful butterfly mural on Cody Road in LeClaire

There’s a new spot to snap a selfie in the QCA.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a new spot to snap a selfie in the QCA.

Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, a small group of dancers from Above The Barre Dance Studio and community members to unveil a brand-new butterfly mural located along Cody Road at 110 South Cody Road, just steps away from Aunt Hattie’s storefront located at 102 South Cody Road.

Donna Walley is the founder and owner of Aunt Hattie’s and she says she has wanted to add a mural on the south-facing wall of the building for years and today, that dream became a reality.

Walley says she commissioned local artist and Port Byron native Heidi Sallows of MuralSoup in the Quad Cities to paint the mural featuring colorful and majestic butterfly wings.

Additionally, Walley said that stone steps and flower beds were added to ensure that visitors have the perfect spot to take their photo in a way that makes them part of the butterfly and leaves them with a new LeClaire memory.

“We wanted to create something fun for people to take pictures with,” Walley said. “We considered several ideas, but butterflies always make me smile and feel good.”

With the introduction of the new mural in LeClaire, Walley says she hopes that the butterfly will inspire the City of LeClaire and other businesses to continue adding murals throughout the Cody Road Cultural and Entertainment District.

The mural was a team effort, Walley added.

Walley says her and her husband, Wayne, painted the wall with blue primer and then Sallows took over, spending mornings and evenings to finish the project in less than two weeks.

“I’ve wanted to paint a mural in LeClaire for a very long time,” Sallows said. “And I’ve wanted to paint a giant butterfly as well, so this opportunity was a great combination.”

For more information about Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium contact Wayne Walley or visit Aunt Hattie’s Facebook page. For more information about MuralSoup, visit their website.

Aunt Hattie's mural in LeClaire, Iowa.
Aunt Hattie's mural in LeClaire, Iowa.(kwqc)
Aunt Hattie's mural in LeClaire, Iowa.
Aunt Hattie's mural in LeClaire, Iowa.(kwqc)

A progression of painting the mural can be seen, below.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
DEVELOPING: Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch, Wednesday afternoon, delays and detour

Latest News

Butterfly Mural, LeClaire
Caitlin Clark JDC
Caitlin Clark preps for John Deere Classic Pro-Am
mural progression
Butterfly mural progression
First Alert Forecast - Smoke into Thursday plus the chance for strong storms.