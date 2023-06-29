Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium unveils big, beautiful butterfly mural in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a new spot to snap a selfie in the QCA.

Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, a small group of dancers from Above The Barre Dance Studio and community members to unveil a brand-new butterfly mural located along Cody Road at 110 South Cody Road, just steps away from Aunt Hattie’s storefront located at 102 South Cody Road.

Donna Walley is the founder and owner of Aunt Hattie’s and she says she has wanted to add a mural on the south-facing wall of the building for years and today, that dream became a reality.

Walley says she commissioned local artist and Port Byron native Heidi Sallows of MuralSoup in the Quad Cities to paint the mural featuring colorful and majestic butterfly wings.

Additionally, Walley said that stone steps and flower beds were added to ensure that visitors have the perfect spot to take their photo in a way that makes them part of the butterfly and leaves them with a new LeClaire memory.

“We wanted to create something fun for people to take pictures with,” Walley said. “We considered several ideas, but butterflies always make me smile and feel good.”

With the introduction of the new mural in LeClaire, Walley says she hopes that the butterfly will inspire the City of LeClaire and other businesses to continue adding murals throughout the Cody Road Cultural and Entertainment District.

The mural was a team effort, Walley added.

Walley says her and her husband, Wayne, painted the wall with blue primer and then Sallows took over, spending mornings and evenings to finish the project in less than two weeks.

“I’ve wanted to paint a mural in LeClaire for a very long time,” Sallows said. “And I’ve wanted to paint a giant butterfly as well, so this opportunity was a great combination.”

For more information about Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium contact Wayne Walley or visit Aunt Hattie’s Facebook page. For more information about MuralSoup, visit their website.

Aunt Hattie's mural in LeClaire, Iowa. (kwqc)

A progression of painting the mural can be seen, below.

