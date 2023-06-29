Bix @ 6 canceled because of air quality

The Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run was canceled because of air quality on Thursday...
The Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run was canceled because of air quality on Thursday (KWQC, FIle)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Even before the severe weather on Thursday, the Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 was canceled because of air quality.

Race director Michelle Juehring said in a Facebook post that the cancellation was made to protect that health and safety of runners and volunteers.

Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns across the Midwest and eastern U.S.

Race officials said they are following guidelines from the AirNow.gov.

Race organizers are notifying all participants, volunteers and vendors, and venues of the cancelation as soon as possible. Registered runners can join our two remaining Bix @ 6 training runs on July 6 and 13. Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprint Trials will occur at 7pm on those two nights as well.

The 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins at 8 a.m. on July 29.

Related story: How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean

