Burlington man sentenced to 30 years in Prison on drug charges

A Burlington man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin on June 23.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin on June 23.

According to court documents, and evidence presented at sentencing, 35-year-old Kourtney Melvin Connors was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of methamphetamine through an investigation that started in the spring of 2019.

Through the investigation, numerous individuals identified Connors as a supplier of large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in the Quad Cities and Burlington areas, court records show.

According to court documents, Connors was held accountable for more than 4,500 grams of ice methamphetamine, nearly 500 grams of heroin, and 40 grams of fentanyl.

The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively with any sentence of imprisonment imposed in relation to a criminal case in Marathon County, Wisconsin, according to court records. Connors will be required to serve five years of supervised release, after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

