Caitlin Clark preps for John Deere Classic Pro-Am

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - On the basketball court, Caitlin Clark is in a league of her own. Now, she is headed to the fairways.

“I’ll probably be way more nervous for this than I am for a basketball game,” Clark said.

Clark will be in a group at this year’s John Deere Classic Pro-Am that includes PGA pro Zach Johnson, a former John Deere Classic winner.

“Zach Johnson is a big Iowa name, a big name on tour, and going to be captain of the Ryder Cup. Definitely an easy yes,” Clark said.

Clark, though, isn’t coming to TPC Deere Run to just make an appearance and wave a few clubs.

“I have some power, I can hit it pretty far. Obviously, that helps when I’m lifting weights this time of year. Honestly, I’ve been getting some lessons recently because I need to be dialed in for this event,” Clark said. “Other than that, the worst part of my game is putting, which isn’t good. I’d say my best part is probably my driving.”

Clark said she would rather be surrounded by teammates, like when she’s on the basketball court, but she also enjoys the individual aspect of golf.

“Golf, it’s just you. When you hit a couple of bad shots, you’re the only person that can get you out of that, and that’s what I love about it. It’s mentally challenging,” Clark said.

Once Clark finishes the last hole in her round, she is going to participate in the tournament’s Youth Day clinic.

“For us, it is about growing the game and getting golf fans, and non-golf fans alike. We are super excited to have just a ton of young girls, boys, grandmas, and grandpas who have become Caitlin Clark fans, who might not otherwise have come on youth day,” said Andre Lehman, the John Deere Classic tournament director. “To watch all those kids come in and see their role model be here and partake is going to be super exciting.”

Clark’s advice for the John Deere Classic spectators is simple.

“They should definitely stay behind me just in case anything goes wrong,” Clark said. “I heard it’s a beautiful course. I’m really excited, obviously. A great PGA tour event. John Deere does a great job, so I’m sure it will be really fun.”

