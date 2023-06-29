CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Daniel Holt, 67, is wanted in Rock Island County for a sex offender registration violation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Holt is 5-foot-8, 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.