CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on drug charge

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Keith Steele, 55, is wanted in Rock Island County on a delivery of methamphetamine charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Steele is 6-foot, 375 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

