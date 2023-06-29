CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on drug charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Keith Steele, 55, is wanted in Rock Island County on a delivery of methamphetamine charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Steele is 6-foot, 375 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.