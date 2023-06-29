CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police asking the public for their help as they investigate an attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust.

According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust, 1700 North Division Street in Davenport.

According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust, 1700 North Division Street in Davenport. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Davenport police are asking for help identifying her.

If you know who she is or have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.