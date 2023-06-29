Deputies: Knox County man arrested for shots fired

A Knox County man was arrested for shots fired incident, police say.
A Knox County man was arrested for shots fired incident, police say.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATAGA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County man was arrested for shots fired incident, police say.

Nathan Iles, 43, is charged with armed violence, unlawful Use of Weapons, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of a weapon with a canceled FOID card.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded about 12:19 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at Motzee’s, 108 N. Depot St, Wataga, according to a media release.

After investigation, deputies found that Iles was involved in a physical altercation in the roadway in front of the bar earlier in the night.

Deputies said Iles left the area after the altercation and returned a short time later on his motorcycle. While driving the motorcycle on Willard Street, Iles fired several shots in the proximity of the patrons at Motzee’s.

Iles was later found at his home in the 100 block of Union Street and was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Iles’s home. Deputies said they found several firearms, ammunition, 41 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and other narcotic paraphernalia. Two of the handguns found matched the caliber of shell casings found in the area of the shooting.

According to Deputies, Iles is currently being held in the Knox County Jail pending bond and this case remains under investigation.

