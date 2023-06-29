First Alert Day Friday morning and Evening June 30th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for the morning and evening hours of Friday. We won’t be too time specific, at this point, due to the uncertain nature of potential storm development across the area.

First Alert Day Friday (_ek)

It looks like the best chances for storm development could be prior to daybreak Friday through the late morning hours and then, again, during the evening hours and into the overnight hours toward Saturday morning. Any storms could produce heavy rain, and all types of severe weather including isolated tornadoes. The storm prediction center has areas along and south of Highway 34 in a Slight, or level 2 out of 5, risk for severe storms. Have a reliable way of receiving weather warnings and updates Friday such as the QCWeather App and stay tuned to KWQC online and on the air throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

