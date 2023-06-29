How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean

FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is...
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires June 27, 2023, in Chicago. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(Kiichiro Sato | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — How can you check the air quality in your area and what do the numbers mean?

The Environmental Protection Agency monitors the air around the country and compiles an air quality index, or AQI.

Here’s what to know about the index and how to keep tabs on your area, especially in U.S. regions dealing with smoke from Canadian wildfires.

WHAT DOES THE AIR QUALITY INDEX MEASURE?

The index rates how clean or polluted the air is each day. The EPA uses this measure to keep tabs on five kinds of air pollutants. The main concern from the wildfire smoke is fine particle pollution, or PM2.5. These particles are tiny enough to get deep into the lungs. They can cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and in the long run, can affect the lungs and heart.

WHAT DO THE NUMBERS AND COLORS MEAN?

The index runs from zero to 500. The higher the number, the worse the air quality. That range is broken down into six color-coded categories. Green or yellow — in the zero to 100 range — the air is pretty clear. Once it gets up to orange, the air quality could be a concern for sensitive groups like kids, older adults or those with health conditions.

In the red and purple zones, the air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone. And once it gets to maroon — at 301 or above — pollution levels are hazardous.

At these high levels, take precautions to avoid breathing in the dangerous air. That can mean reducing your outdoor activities, running air purifiers inside and wearing a well-fitting mask like an N95 when you’re outside.

“If you have to exert yourself, exert yourself less. Hydrate more,” said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, who studies environmental health at New York University.

WHAT’S THE AIR LIKE IN MY AREA?

Check AirNow.gov, which updates every hour. The site shows a real-time map of the air quality across the country and also includes a forecast for the day ahead. The map pulls in measurements from a network of air monitoring stations across the country. States and cities may also offer more local guidance.

___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

QC Custom Tees and more hold a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
QC Custom Tees and More holds ribbon cutting Wednesday
QC Custom Tees and More holds ribbon cutting Wednesday
gavel generic
Burlington man sentenced to 30 years in Prison on drug charges
Burlington man sentenced to 30 years in Prison on drug charges
A Muscatine man was sentenced on June 23 to 136 months, or 11 years and four months, in federal...
Muscatine man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug charge