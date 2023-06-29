More details released about fatal shooting of Milan teen

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - New documents reveal more information on the homicide of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot in Milan in April.

The arrest affidavits show Danny Taylor died from a gunshot to the chest.

Taylor’s dad found two suspects in Taylor’s room and fought with one, the affidavit said. A witness said the two had been going to Taylor’s house to buy drugs.

One of the suspects was also shot during the incident and was taken to hospital, according to documents. Two teens have been arrested in the case.

The shooting happened in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road on April 14. Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to a report that someone had been shot. They found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but he died, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the home, including the round that killed Taylor, according to deputies.

