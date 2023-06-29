More details released about fatal shooting of Milan teen

New documents reveal more information on the homicide of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot in Milan in April.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - New documents reveal more information on the homicide of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot in Milan in April.

The arrest affidavits show Danny Taylor died from a gunshot to the chest.

Taylor’s dad found two suspects in Taylor’s room and fought with one, the affidavit said. A witness said the two had been going to Taylor’s house to buy drugs.

One of the suspects was also shot during the incident and was taken to hospital, according to documents. Two teens have been arrested in the case.

The shooting happened in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road on April 14. Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to a report that someone had been shot. They found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but he died, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the home, including the round that killed Taylor, according to deputies.

RELATED:
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Rockridge School District responds to news of 17-year-old fatally shot student
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible

Latest News

More details released about fatal shooting of Milan teen
A man was arrested after a high-speed, wrong-way chase with Henry County Sheriff's Office near...
Sheriff: Wrong-way high-speed chase ends in Mount Pleasant
First Alert Day Friday
First Alert Day Friday morning and Evening June 30th
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Viola couple found out about apparent arson attack while celebrating birthday