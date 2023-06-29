Muscatine man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was sentenced on June 23 to 136 months, or 11 years and four months, in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Mackenzie Jacob Belnap, 31, will serve five years of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Belnap was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of “ice” methamphetamine in eastern Iowa.

In May 2022, a package linked to Belnap was intercepted by federal authorities, court documents show. The package contained nearly a pound of methamphetamine and was shipped to Iowa from California.

According to court documents, Belnap was responsible for more than 4,500 grams of ice methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.

