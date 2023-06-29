Police: Areas of Eldridge evacuated after chlorine gas leak Thursday morning

According to police, he streets of North 5th and N 6th Street between West Davenport and West Donahue have been evacuated due to a chlorine gas leak within the immediate area of the water treatment facility.(KWQC)
Jun. 29, 2023
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Areas of Eldridge were evacuated Thursday morning after a chlorine gas leak within the immediate area of the water treatment facility, according to police.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief for Eldridge Dave Engler, first responders and authorities left the scene about 10:15 a.m. The road was opened and business has returned to the regular schedule for the facility.

According to a media release from City officials, about 8 a.m. Thursday a chlorine leak was detected by an employee performing routine operations at the City of Eldridge Water Plant located at 503 West Donahue Street.

The plant was evacuated and the employee called 911, city officials said. The Eldridge fire and police departments responded, and the Davenport Fire Department and Hazardous Materials Team responded as well.

According to Engler, 50 of 150 pounds of a chlorine tank leaked during a routine transfer, with a rare leak.

Residents along North 5th and North 6th streets from Donahue to Davenport streets were evacuated from the area, city officials said. The Eldridge Community Center opened up as an emergency shelter for the residents impacted by the evacuation.

The facility and a few homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, Engler said. The response and evacuation were both protocols for a situation like this.

According to city officials, shortly after 9 a.m., the emergency responders reported the leak was contained. Crews are continuing to work at the scene and expect that the area should be opened back up for impacted residents to return to their homes early this afternoon.

The public water supply was not impacted by the chlorine leak and continues to be safe for normal consumption, city officials said.

According to the CDC, exposure to chlorine can lead to reactive airways dysfunction syndrome (RADS), a chemical irritant–induced type of asthma.

