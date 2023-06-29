QC Custom Tees and More holds ribbon cutting Wednesday

QC Custom Tees expanded to this spot, the second location for them, holding a Ribbon Cutting Wednesday.
By Madison McAdoo and Randy Biery
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new local business is in the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport.

“I knew I wanted to be here, but what I didn’t realize was how much the city, and how much the organization in this neighborhood of the Hilltop, the Hilltop Campus Village, the Hilltop Business Association,” said Owner Michael Slyter. “They really wanted us here too. So, to see the open arms I’ve had coming into this neighborhood, I’m like... It’s everything we need to keep succeeding and keep doing things right.”

Their other shop is in Silvis, but the owner wanted to also accommodate all their customers in Iowa.

“I’m very tied to this area. In fact, when I walked I knew this was the place that I wanted to be. And it’s crazy because they probably just put the last screw in just before the first guest arrived today so it’s kind of an exciting time,” Slyter said.

A tour of the facility followed today’s ribbon cutting.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

