Sheriff: Wrong-way high-speed chase ends in Mount Pleasant

A man was arrested after a high-speed, wrong-way chase with Henry County Sheriff's Office near...
A man was arrested after a high-speed, wrong-way chase with Henry County Sheriff's Office near Mount Pleasant, Iowa.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested and charged after a traffic stop led to a wrong-way, high-speed chase on U.S. 218.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa said a deputy pulled over a northbound driver for speeding on Wednesday at 4:52 p.m. As the deputy exited his vehicle the driver took off.

The sheriff’s office said the driver crossed the interstate and was northbound in the southbound lanes. The chase continued at high speeds until the driver attempted to leave the interstate at Exit 42 at Mount Pleasant.

Jemere Jackson, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless driving, OWI-drugs, speeding, driving on wrong side of highway, and driving under suspension.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

