Teen identified as person who died in Mt. Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - The name of the person who died in a Mount Pleasant house fire was released Thursday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Allen Pollmeier, 13, of Mount Pleasant, was killed in the fire on June 13.

The fire was reported at 11:29 p.m., and when firefighters arrived the house in the 2300 block of 220th Street, northeast of Mount Pleasant was fully engulfed.

Sheriff’s deputies said one person was unaccounted for in the home. Jacob’s body was recovered after the fire was extinguished.

The Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate the fire.

Fire crews responded to a fire earlier that night near Lowell, Iowa, at 8:41 p.m. No was was injured in that fire, which engulfed a house and garage.

