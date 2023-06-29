Teen identified as person who died in Mt. Pleasant fire

The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa identified the person who died in the June 13 fire...
The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa identified the person who died in the June 13 fire near Mount Pleasant.(mgn)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - The name of the person who died in a Mount Pleasant house fire was released Thursday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Allen Pollmeier, 13, of Mount Pleasant, was killed in the fire on June 13.

The fire was reported at 11:29 p.m., and when firefighters arrived the house in the 2300 block of 220th Street, northeast of Mount Pleasant was fully engulfed.

Sheriff’s deputies said one person was unaccounted for in the home. Jacob’s body was recovered after the fire was extinguished.

The Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate the fire.

Fire crews responded to a fire earlier that night near Lowell, Iowa, at 8:41 p.m. No was was injured in that fire, which engulfed a house and garage.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Rock Island-Milan School District names new interim superintendent
Village of Rapids City reports water main break
According to police, he streets of North 5th and N 6th Street between West Davenport and West...
Police: Areas of Eldridge evacuated after chlorine gas leak Thursday morning
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash