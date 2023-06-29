UnityPoint Health sponsors medical services at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health is sponsoring the 2023 John Deere Classic to provide medical services.

UnityPoint Health has been the official medical sponsor of the PGA tournament for more than 30 years and encourages tournament-goers to prepare to ensure they have a safe and fun experience.

Keeping John Deere Classic participants and visitors safe, more than 50 members from UnityPoint which includes eight emergency department physicians volunteers. Acrondg to a media release, the volunteers respond to weather-related illness, injuries, and any medical concerns that occur. There will be several medical tens staffed with volunteers throughout the course along with a medical trailer equipped to provide life-saving care in the event of a serious medical issue.

Medical crews also patrol the crowds, and visitors can flag down any volunteer marshal along the course to ask for help, the release said. It’s especially important to be aware of outside temperatures as spending hours walking around can take its toll on the body for fans, volunteers and golfers.

“On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and continued hydration throughout the day, regardless of how active you are,” says Nathaniel Curl, MD, emergency department physician, UnityPoint Health. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.”

UnityPoint Health team members will also be offering medical support during the weekend concerts at TPC Deere Run during the John Deere Classic. UnityPoint gave the following precautions for anyone heading to the tournament or concerts:

Drink plenty of water.

Take rest breaks when walking the course.

Stay in the shade when you can.

Wear light-colored, breathable clothes.

Use sunscreen.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, such as nausea, dizziness, cramps or headache. If you notice any signs, stop your activity right away, cool off and drink fluids.

Injuries from trips and falls are also common occurrences that lead to medical assistance on the course, according to the release. The release said visitors are encouraged to be cautious when walking along the concrete and uneven areas of grass.

UnityPoint Health officials said the company is proud to be the medical sponsor for a number of large community events each year that align with our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.

