UScellular Donates $337,000 in Wireless Hotspots For Quad Cities YMCA

UScellular has donated 300 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the YWCA of the Quad Cities, to help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UScellular donated 300 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the YWCA of the Quad Cities, to help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected.

The donation is worth $337,800 as part of the company’s After School Access Project, according to a media release.

More than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet, leading to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access, the release said. UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and services to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.

“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Joshua Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

The hotspots provided through the After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for the youth, the release said.

For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

