Viola couple found out about apparent arson attack while celebrating birthday

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - In Viola, a birthday celebration was cut short after a couple found out their home was the target of what investigators believe is an apparent arson attack.

Linda Etheridge was celebrating her birthday with her husband George, when she says they got a call early June 10 that their home was on fire.

“Well, it was my birthday. My 80th birthday,” Linda said. “And we went fishing Friday. And 5 a.m. Saturday morning we were woke up by the chief of police in New Boston told us our house was on fire.”

Authorities say they have a suspect in custody who was also connected to the arson attack on a nearby church in 2021. Because the suspect is a minor, there is limited information being released.

“Our neighbors are great, they ran right over to put our fire out and call 911, or else we probably would have lost our whole home,” Linda said.

