Bettendorf woman arrested after deadly East Moline pedestrian crash

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested after a fatal pedestrian crash from Monday in East Moline.

According to East Moline Police, Sophia Powell, 31, turned herself in Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators believe she was the driver of a car involved in the personal injury crash that killed Julius Y. Figures, 36, at around 9:06 p.m. Monday night on the 800 block of 19th Street in East Moline.

Powell faces a felony aggravated reckless driving charge and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Several traffic citations are pending as well.

Powell’s bond was set at $20,000. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

