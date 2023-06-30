Bettendorf woman arrested after deadly East Moline pedestrian crash

A woman from Bettendorf turned herself in Thursday after police issued a warrant for her arrest after a deadly pedestrian crash Monday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested after a fatal pedestrian crash from Monday in East Moline.

According to East Moline Police, Sophia Powell, 31, turned herself in Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators believe she was the driver of a car involved in the personal injury crash that killed Julius Y. Figures, 36, at around 9:06 p.m. Monday night on the 800 block of 19th Street in East Moline.

Powell faces a felony aggravated reckless driving charge and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Several traffic citations are pending as well.

Powell’s bond was set at $20,000. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

