Bix announces Beat the Elite Runners

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelli Grubbs and Nathan Windt have been selected to be the Russell Beat the Elite competitors. They were selected from entries received by June 16, 2023. They will be given a head start based on their previous finishes. If they beat the first elite runner to the finish line, they will each receive $2,500 from this rebranded event’s sponsor, Russell Group. The Russell Group joined the Quad-City Times Bix7 in 2022 as a new platinum sponsor.

The 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins at 8:00am on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Register here by midnight on July 13th before rates increase.

